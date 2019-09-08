Concerns raised about abandoned historic cemetery in Dallas

In this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 photo, a sign warns visitors at the Oakland Cemetery in the South Dallas area of Dallas, Texas of ceased operations on the property. The historic cemetery contains the graves of notable figures from the city's early beginnings. Lynda M. Gonzalez

It jars the senses to see the sign laying against the faded, rusted wrought-iron entrance along Malcolm X Boulevard, its background white and its letters black and in all-caps. "OAKLAND CEMETERY HAS CEASED OPERATION," it says.

The Dallas Morning News reports beneath the sign lies another, now obscured, listing hours of operation. It is no longer needed.

How could such a thing happen here, among the opulent crypts and ornate statues and towering obelisks that make these 55 acres feel more like a sculpture garden than necropolis? Dallas has been burying its dead in the Oakland Cemetery since the late 1800s, when headlines heralded it as "a sacred resting place whose beauty suggests the eternal." In 1892, a mere 51 years after this city's founding, Oakland officially opened its gates to all and for always, or so it was promised.

There are mayors and major-leaguers here; congressmen and Confederates; millionaires and ministers; newspaper publishers and Highland Park developers and the forgotten pioneers who came from as far away as Scotland and Sweden to settle the blackland prairie. Many names you recognize from streets and schools and city parks — Kiest, Caruth, Dealey, Gano, Armstrong, Ervay, Exall, Rowe. Here, too, lies Annie Lawther, who local lore would have us believe is White Rock's Lady of the Lake.

Near the front of the cemetery lies Santos Rodriguez, the 12-year-old boy shot to death by a Dallas cop in 1973. The ground here cares not for color or status or situation; those treated well by Dallas and those brutalized by this city share the same dirt.

A visitor standing in almost any section of this burial ground can reach out and touch a century's worth of names. In some sections, headstones are crammed in there, one on top of the other. But Oakland Cemetery is not only an archaeological site: There is freshly turned ground spread throughout, signs of the newly buried. A funeral was held here in August.

But those days have suddenly come to an end. In a city that takes little care of its past and treats South Dallas like something to be avoided, we should have seen this coming.

Oakland is a hushed and serene vestige of countryside in the heart of South Dallas; long ago, it was part of the same Lagow acreage that gave us Fair Park. One hundred years ago, Oakland was such a destination the City Council ordered construction of a rail line that ran straight to the cemetery. And it was supposed to remain open forever — for all eternity. This is what the headlines vowed in January 1925: "Perpetual Care Provided for Oakland Cemetery," courtesy of the Oakland Cemetery Lot Owners Association of Dallas founded to maintain its splendor.

But for years there have been whispers that the association was only barely hanging on. In 2001, the Dallas Observer reported that the association was sitting on an operating trust fund of almost $1.25 million, and even then had a difficult time keeping Oakland from looking like "a wildlife preserve." The group's most recent tax return, from 2016, shows a meager $32,272 worth of net assets.

Paul McLin, a board member, recently said there is still revenue incoming, but it's meager. Even now there remain some 2,000 unsold plots here; they sell for around $1,200, and it costs another $900 for the opening-and-closing. There are families who still expect to be buried in this hallowed and historic ground.

But, McLin said, while standing in the shadow of the John O'Connor obelisk that towers over Oakland, for a long time more money has been going out than coming in each month as the association struggles to upkeep the sprawling, tangled grounds covered with some 35,000 or more grave markers. There were a handful of workers here, most part time, tasked with mowing grass, trimming edges around tombstones, picking up fallen branches — a round-the-clock job.

But the workers were let go last month.

Used to be, the relatives of the dead would kick in some maintenance dollars. But revenue has dried up in the last decade — from around $18,000 a year to $8,000, McLin said, not even enough to cover a few weeks' worth of expenses. "Interest in the dead ebbs over time," said McLin, who for years has served as Oakland's part-time tour guide.

Which means the fate of this historic site — which, inexplicably, has never been designated an official city landmark — is now very much in question. At the end of a walk-through, a Dallas Morning News reporter asked McLin what happens now that Oakland has "ceased operations." He was quick with a response.

"The city's gotta take it," he said. "They have to."

But the city can barely fund facilities and programs and departments meant to serve the living. Forever caring for a land filled with the dead is an almost certain impossibility.

Some of the association's board members have already spoken when Willis Winters, the outgoing head of the Park and Recreation Department, which in the 1970s took control of a handful of smaller cemeteries when they were abandoned by their owners. Winters said last month that his staff estimates it would cost more than $800,000 each year to maintain the burial ground where nature always seems determined to consume the former countryside.

Winters said even mowing it and nothing more is something the parks department simply cannot afford.

"Because we would have to cut funding from somewhere else, and a lot of people on the Park Board and City Council would be concerned that their parks would suffer from decreased maintenance because we have taken on this huge responsibility," he said. "I recognize how serious the situation is and how important the cemetery is to the history of our city, but we simply don't have the capacity to do it, and without any maintenance, it will quickly be overtaken again by nature."

Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose South Dallas district includes the cemetery, said he, too, is sympathetic to the association's plight; and he, too, recognizes the burial ground's importance. But at this very moment, the City Council is proposing cuts to the coming fiscal year's budget, to departments and social services. Said the newcomer, in the midst of such proposals there is simply no way he can justify asking for a nearly $1 million recurring annual expense just to care for a cemetery.

"It's an important symbol of our city's history, but there is no way in hell I can get seven of my colleagues on board to support that," Bazaldua said. He is putting together a meeting in coming days to brainstorm ways to rescue Oakland. But, for now, he said, "I'm at a loss."

From all quarters have come possible solutions, most far-flung. The council member says maybe they could get VisitDallas to put some of its hotel-tax revenue toward upkeep and the creation of citywide cemetery tours — "like they do in New Orleans." Winters said perhaps the city could collect assessments from well-off cemeteries, such as Sparkman-Hillcrest and Restland — "sort of like a Cemetery Public Improvement District."

The board has tried to find other funeral-home operators willing to take over Oakland's operations; that has gone nowhere. Fundraising efforts, too, have proved unsuccessful.

"All of our money went into maintaining this place," McLin said as we walked the cemetery. "And now, we have to abandon it."

An extravagant rotunda was designed by architect George Dahl for Portugal-born Louis Antonio Pires. Dahl, who designed Fair Park, is perhaps Dallas' best-known architect. Pires has been all but forgotten. But he's every bit as important to this city's past as the man who designed much of it.

Pires, who was born in 1841, came to Dallas from island of Madeira with nothing — not even his parents, who died on the trip here. But he wound up as a private in the Confederate Army, then an insurance adjuster, then director at City National Bank of Dallas. Never married, Pires amassed a fortune that, when he died in 1922, was left to the Buckner Orphans Home, Southern Methodist University, Baylor University Hospital, the Scottish Rite, the Dallas Masonic Lodge and other hospitals and institutions.

That is what lies beneath the hallowed ground at the Oakland Cemetery — everything we were, and everything we still are.

