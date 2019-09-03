Rapper DMX helps Maine family with purchases

Rapper DMX has helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases.

The rapper was in Maine to perform at Rock Row in Westbrook when he crossed paths with Nikki Cutchens and her daughter Grace, of Ellsworth, at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Cutchens tells WABI-TV that she was in line when DMX offered to pay on Saturday. He said that he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted her family to be blessed, as well.

She said she's grateful for the act of kindness.

Grace Firley and her sister both got a pair of shoes. In her words, "I have DMX's shoes."