Dolphins’ Stills objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (26) grabs Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (10) after a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo

Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills is objecting to recent comments from rapper Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick.

Jay-Z and the league last week announced a partnership he characterized as a progressive step to carry on the campaign that Kaepernick began by kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial division.

Stills isn't so sure the Jay-Z partnership represents progress, and says he didn't respect the rapper's comments about the deal. And Stills says Jay-Z could have reached out to him or to Kaepernick before announcing the partnership.

