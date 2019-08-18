Lawrence Tech turns former meeting room into esports arena

A university in suburban Detroit has turned a former meeting room into a high-tech haven for video game players.

Lawrence Technological University says the new LTU eSports arena in Southfield features 12 computers with monitors; a coach's station; and a large TV for spectators to watch and for players to go over replays after a competition.

The school's arena was developed by the Southfield school and Yellow Flag Productions, a Southfield-based media company that produces shows including a weekly program on Michigan high school sports. Lawrence Tech also hosts an annual esports tournament for high school teams.

Dean of Students Kevin Finn says in a statement that esports offer "an opportunity for a student to represent their university, wear the school colors and compete in high-level competitions."