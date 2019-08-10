2 ordered to trial in slaying of Oklahoma ex-sheriff’s son

Two Oklahoma City men are being ordered to stand trial on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of the son of a former southeastern Oklahoma sheriff.

The Oklahoman reports that an Oklahoma County judge on Friday ruled that 22-year-old Jonate Jefferson and 22-year-old Elijah Wood will stand trial on charges in the March 15 attempted robbery and shooting death of 19-year-old Jake McLain of Idabel.

Both Jefferson and Wood have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say McLain was fatally shot during a drug deal outside an apartment complex less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Oklahoma state capitol in Oklahoma City.

McLain was the son of former McCurtain County Sheriff Scott McLain, who was defeated for re-election in 2016.