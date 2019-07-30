Andy Borowitz brings the funny to staid PBS

Andy Borowitz speaks in PBS's "Retro Report" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

Andy Borowitz is bringing the funny to staid PBS.

The creator of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a contributor to the new series "Retro Report," which takes today's headlines and finds similar stories from the past through video and news accounts.

The satirist, comedian and sometime actor says his goal is to explain the news through comedy and humorous clips. The show has hired two women from Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Known for his humor contributions in The New Yorker, Borowitz says he was so conflicted about contributing to the 24-hour news cycle that he quit Twitter five years ago. He questions the value of being on the social media site and notes that journalists have taken to reporting on tweets as if they are news.

"Retro Report" debuts Oct. 7.