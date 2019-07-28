1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Philadelphia music video set

Police say that one person has been killed and five others wounded as they prepared to shoot a music video in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

The shots were reported just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He says at least one other person is fighting for their life but the condition of each victim isn't known.

Ross says no suspects are in custody.

Officers are canvassing the area in hopes of collecting more evidence and speaking with witnesses.