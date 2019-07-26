Swedish court documents give details on A$AP Rocky case

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

Swedish authorities have released court documents in the assault case in which American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men are charged, with prosecutors saying that the victim was punched and kicked while on the ground and attacked with a bottle.

The documents from the Stockholm District Court obtained by The Associated Press on Friday said that Rakim Mayers, the 30-year-old rapper's real name, and two other suspects have "deliberately, together and in agreement" assaulted the victim in central Stockholm on June 30. The rapper has asserted that it was self-defense.

The case sparked an unusual diplomatic spat between the U.S. and Sweden, after President Donald Trump called for Rocky, a Grammy-nominated artist, to be released. Trump later tweeted "Treat Americans fairly!" and criticized Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.