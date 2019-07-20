Pair who met in big brother program close 40 years later

Before Jeremy Sturgis got on a bull for one of the first times, he practiced roping and riding as much as he could in the Fort Collins apartment he grew up in.

John Tillotson, Sturgis' "big brother," gave him all the tips he knew.

Tillotson was a student at Colorado State University then. President of the CSU Rodeo Club, Tillotson also volunteered as a big brother with the Associated Students of Colorado State University Companions for Youth Program.

When Sturgis finally got on the bull, the rope broke and he was bucked off almost instantly. The fall knocked him out for a moment.

"But I could hear John hop over the fence yelling, 'His mom is going to kill me!' " Sturgis said with a laugh. "I have better judgment nowadays, but that's what I needed then."

Sturgis was about 8 years old when Tillotson stepped into his life as a mentor. By first grade, he'd already gotten into some trouble with police. Without his dad around, Sturgis said, he was acting out and going down the wrong path.

Sturgis' mom saw a notice about the ASCSU Companions for Youth Program and decided to see if it would help.

The program launched in 1977, according to a CSU Collegian report. It required volunteers, CSU students, to spend at least two hours each week with their companions, the youth or the elderly.

According to CSU, the program doesn't exist anymore — but for Sturgis and Tillotson, the bonds created then are still strong four decades later.

"I had no idea what I was doing," Tillotson said. "I just showed up and tried to be in the moment."

The first time the two met, it was awkward, Tillotson said. They both sat at a little table in Sturgis' apartment for a quick meet and greet. Sturgis had more energy than Tillotson knew what to do with. Sturgis' mom was sizing Tillotson up the whole time, he said.

Sturgis, too, was a little unsure, but as soon as he learned Tillotson was a bull rider, the two hit it off.

"Who knew that two or three years later his mom would let him go to a rodeo with college students in Wyoming," Tillotson said. "Now that I'm a dad and a grandpa, I don't know if I would have done that."

Tillotson said he didn't think he'd last the year as a mentor, especially with all the other commitments he had. But he soon found he was saying no to other opportunities if they would impact his time with Sturgis.

Tillotson took Sturgis to his first haunted house and let Sturgis play football with him and his dormmates. On weekends, sometimes Sturgis would even spend the night over in the dorm room.

"He let me be young and free while being a positive influence," said Sturgis, who's now in his mid-forties.

There were times Tillotson set him straight.

Once, at a rodeo when Sturgis was about 11, he found a can of Copenhagen left on the ground. He didn't know what it was, but he knew all the cowboys had the circular cans in their pockets — so he stuck it in his own pocket. When Tillotson saw it, he told Sturgis it was bad and he shouldn't use it. So, he didn't. When Sturgis looks back, he remembers that as one of the many moments Tillotson was a good role model for him.

"I at least had good ideas," Tillotson said, who used the stuff himself for a long time.

Most mentors and mentees went their separate ways after a year, but these two continued through for all four years Tillotson spent at CSU — he graduated in 1984 — and beyond.

Tillotson's parents had also gone through a divorce when he was a kid. For a long time, he didn't really deal with it but stuffed it down, he said. In college, Tillotson thought he'd never get married and have his own children because he didn't want to risk it all falling apart.

But the more time he spent with Sturgis, the more he realized what family could be like. It gave him the chance to live out healthy relationships and practice what it might be like to be a father, Tillotson said.

Their pairing gave Sturgis a chance to develop healthy relationships, too.

Today, Sturgis and his wife, Sherri, have three kids together.

And Tillotson was still around to teach Sturgis' son, Jaren, 19, how to ride bulls, too.

"He didn't encourage me to start," Jaren said, "but once I told him I wanted to do it, he was there 100% of the time."

When Jaren won his first rodeo in 2016, Tillotson was there to watch, offering support and encouraging words the whole time.

"I think John was more excited than I was," Jaren said.

Jaren said it's his dream to be a world champion bull rider — but more than that, he wants to be positive role model for others interested in the sport.

At Laramie Jubilee Days on July 10, Jaren helped younger kids get ready for the competition in between getting himself ready. He said he learned to do that from Tillotson.

"He took time out of his day, away from his family, to help a kid out and show me the ropes," Jaren said. "For me, it wasn't just, 'Hey, can you come pull my bull rope,' it was 'Hey, come show me everything you know.' "

Jaren hopes to give that back to others.

In the end, Tillotson said, it didn't matter that he didn't know what he was doing when he first signed up to be a mentor 40 years ago. It mattered that he was willing to spend time just being there.

"The world needs more of that — people being willing to give their time," Tillotson said. "We live in a world where people think sending a text is keeping up a relationship. A handshake and a hug go a long way."