Spacey accuser could be forced to testify on missing phone

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass. A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday, July 5, that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. AP Photo

The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar could be forced to testify about what happened to a cellphone wanted by the defense.

A Massachusetts judge has ordered the accuser, his parents and his lawyer to appear in court Monday if the phone cannot be found by then.

The accuser's lawyer said last month that the phone was missing and they were trying to find backup copies of its contents.

Spacey's lawyers say they need the phone to try to recover texts they claim were deleted and would help Spacey's defense.

Spacey is accused of groping the then 18-year-old man in Nantucket in 2016. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The accuser dropped a civil lawsuit against Spacey last week.