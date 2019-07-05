Thursday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week's All-Star Game.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday.

Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night's game after he sharply fouled a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.

Lowe is hitting .276 with a team-leading 16 homers and 49 RBIs. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement.

PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.

Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate is now wanted for violating his probation.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office says a warrant was issued for the arrest of Josh Brent after the former defensive lineman was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell after police say the 31-year-old resisted an officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication.

In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for his role in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown Jr. Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years' probation.

It was not immediately clear if Brent was in custody, or if he had an attorney.

SOCCER

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League has a television contract for the second half of its season to replace the partnership with A+E Networks that was cut short a year early by the broadcaster in February.

ESPN announced that it will televise 14 matches. Eight games will be televised on ESPN News and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship on Oct. 27.

The first game will be July 14 between Portland and Orlando on ESPN News.

Fox televised six games on FS1 during the second half of 2015, including three regular-season games and all three postseason matches, plus four more on digital platforms. FS1 televised three regular-season games and three postseason games in 2016.

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Gianluigi Buffon is back at Juventus.

The longtime Bianconeri goalkeeper signed a one-year contract with Juventus, with the deal reportedly worth 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million).

It's a return for the 41-year-old Buffon after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon is expected to serve as the reserve goalkeeper behind starter Wojciech Szczesny. He needs eight appearances to overtake former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini as the most capped player in Serie A history. Buffon has 640 appearances in the Italian league; Maldini has 647.

After this season, Buffon is expected to become a member of Juventus' management.

Buffon also made a record 176 international appearances for Italy, helping the Azzurri win the 2006 World Cup.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic was fined his full prize money of 45,000 pounds ($56,500) at Wimbledon for not meeting "the required professional standards" in his first-round loss.

Tomic, a quarterfinalist in 2011, lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

"It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards," the All England Club said in a statement.

Tomic can appeal the decision.

OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state has told a judge he paid about $2 million for the votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the Brazilian city the 2016 Summer Games.

Sergio Cabral said that he paid the bribes through intermediaries to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, in exchange for up to six votes in the meeting that awarded Rio the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Cabral said former Brazilian Olympic Committee chairman Carlos Arthur Nuzman handled the negotiations.

Nuzman's attorney João Francisco Neto told reporters the accusation is "a version faded to disappear" because the former governor has no evidence.

Diack, meanwhile, is facing trial in France for corruption and money laundering and has been accused of taking money to cover up positive doping tests by Russian athletes.

Cabral governed Rio state between 2003 and 2010. He was arrested in November 2016 for corruption in one of the many cases against him.