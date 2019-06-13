Kim Kardashian back at White House to talk criminal justice

Reality star and activist Kim Kardashian West is returning to the White House for an event promoting efforts to help those leaving prison return to the workforce.

That's according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity before the appearance was announced Thursday.

Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses.

White House officials have been working to make sure that prisoners released early because of the passage of the First Step Act have the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside prison.

More than 1,000 prisoners have received reduced sentences because of the legislation.