Judge: Kodak Black should remain jailed until trial

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Rapper Kodak Black is due back in Miami federal court after his arrest at a Miami hip-hop festival around which several violent incidents occurred. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Federal prosecutors in Miami have successfully appealed a judge's decision to release rapper Kodak Black on bond after his arrest on weapons charges.

In a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Judge Federico Moreno said the 21-year-old rapper was a "danger to the community" based on his lengthy criminal record and should be detained until trial.

Black was arrested earlier this month during a Miami-area hip-hop festival marred by gun violence outside the venue linked to other show participants.

Prosecutors said Black falsified information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge previously granted his release on $550,000 bond.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

The rapper will likely stand trial for the Miami charges this summer.