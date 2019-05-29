Grammy award winner’s drug possession case in Guam closed

A drug possession case in Guam involving a Grammy Award-winning singer has been closed.

The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that a superior court judge in Hagatna ordered the case against Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband, Allen Alexander, to be closed after they completed all requirements of their sentence.

Elliman-Alexander won a 1978 Grammy for "If I Can't Have You" on the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack.

Court records say the couple was charged with drug possession by airport authorities when they arrived in Guam for a 2017 benefit concert.

Authorities say the couple had 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.5 grams of crystal-like rocks, a straw of suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.

Officials say the couple was allowed to complete drug court sessions in Hawaii while caring for Elliman-Alexander's mother there.