Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Kelly running

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is running for a full term in 2020.

Kelly announced his intentions on the Jay Weber radio show Tuesday on WISN-AM. Kelly is part of what will be a 5-2 conservative majority on the court once Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn takes his seat in August.

Kelly was appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker. He must run in April for a full 10-year term on the court.

His race won't determine the majority of the court, since conservatives will enter with a 5-2 advantage.

Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky have also announced they are running. Both of them would offer liberal alternatives to Kelly.

The primary is Feb. 18.