Taco Bell is opening a hotel and resort — it’s in California, of course

Guy rides into Texas Taco Bell on a horse A Texas man becomes an Internet sensation after riding a horse into a Taco Bell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Texas man becomes an Internet sensation after riding a horse into a Taco Bell.

Get ready for “The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort.”





You read that right. The same brand that gave us Baja Blasts and taco shells made from Doritos is making a foray into the hospitality business.

The new hotel, which will open in Palm Springs on Aug. 9, “reimagines what a hotel stay can be,” according to a company news release.

“Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist,” the news release said. The hotel will also feature a gift shop, on-site salon and new menu items that will only be available at the hotel, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The hotel will be open for a limited time, according to the release.

The Associated Press reports that the “limited time” is all of three nights, adding that “everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.”

“This idea of allowing people to kind of fully experience and embrace and immerse themselves in every aspect of the Taco Bell lifestyle led us to the idea of doing a hotel,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, told Business Insider.

“We’re really just creating experiences that feel like a reflection and extension of the essence of Taco Bell at its very best,” Thalberg told the publication.

But it doesn’t appear that the company ran this by the city first.

“At this point, we’re as surprised as everyone else. At least, I am,” Palm Springs Assistant City Manager Marcus Fuller told The Desert Sun on Thursday, adding he wasn’t aware of any permit applications that may have been filed for the hotel.

The city’s attempt to get more information from Taco Bell’s parent company, Yum! Brands, was met with a response that more information would be forthcoming in a news release on June 21, The Desert Sun reported.

Want to make a reservation at The Bell? Those will go live in June, and you can be notified when that happens by signing up here.



