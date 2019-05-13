The Latest: Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college scheme

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court Monday, May 13, 2019, in Boston, where she is scheduled to plead guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. AP Photo

The Latest on the plea of actress Felicity Huffman in the college admissions bribery scheme (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme.

The 56-year-old actress entered the plea Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Huffman stood with her hands clasped in front of her and responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked whether she understood the charges. Her brother watched from the front row. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, didn't attend.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 13. Prosecutors said they would recommend four months in prison.

She was arrested in March along with dozens of other prominent parents, athletic coaches and others implicated in the scandal. She was charged with paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.

She has apologized and says she will accept the consequences.

___

3:15 p.m.

A California businessman has pleaded guilty to paying $250,000 in bribes to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.

Devin Sloane entered his plea Monday in Boston federal court. He is among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Authorities say Sloane gave $250,000 to an admissions consultant's sham charity and the USC women's athletic program and to have his son designated as a water polo recruit even though he didn't play the sport.

Officials say Sloane bought athletic gear online and worked with a graphic designer to create a bogus photo of his son playing the sport for the teen's application.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also scheduled to plead guilty Monday.

___

1:10 p.m.

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has arrived at federal court in Boston, where she is set to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scheme.

The 56-year-old actress didn't speak as she walked into the courthouse Monday with her brother Moore Huffman Jr.

Huffman is expected to admit to allegations that she paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her daughter's SAT.

She is among 14 prominent parents who have agreed to plead guilty since dozens of people were arrested in March in the case named "Operation Varsity Blues."

Huffman has apologized and said her daughter was unaware of her actions.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a prison sentence on the low end of a range between four and 10 months.

___

6 a.m.

Actress Felicity Huffman is set to plead guilty to participating in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme.

The "Desperate Housewives" star is scheduled to appear Monday in Boston federal court.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in March in what authorities have called the largest college admissions cheating scandal ever prosecuted in the U.S.

The Emmy-award winning actress was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct the answers on daughter's SAT exam.

Huffman has said she takes full responsibility and will accept the consequences.

Prosecutors say they will seek between four and 10 months in prison.

Thirteen other parents have also agreed to plead guilty.

Parents still fighting the charges include fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.