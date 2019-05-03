Peace activists protest nuclear-arms service at London abbey

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, arrives to attend a service to recognise fifty years of continuous deterrent at sea in his capacity as Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, at Westminster Abbey in London, Friday, May 3, 2019. AP Photo

Royalty, politicians and military chiefs gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Friday to mark half a century of Britain's seaborne nuclear arms program — though organizers insisted they were not thanking God for atomic weapons.

Prince William, Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt and naval officers attended the service in honor of Britain's nuclear-armed submarines and their crews. At least one U.K. sub carrying nuclear missiles has been on undersea patrol at all times since April 1969, a 50-year mission titled Operation Relentless.

The abbey said the service was not a celebration, but a recognition of the Royal Navy's commitment to "effective peacekeeping."

"We pray that the Royal Navy may never be required to deploy these terrible forces in war and that they may continue to deter their use by others," Dean of Westminster John Hall told the congregation.

Prince William, who is commodore-in-chief of the submarine service, gave a reading from the Bible.

Peace activists condemned the service, and almost 200 Anglican clergy signed a letter calling for it to be canceled.

Anglican priests were among several dozen demonstrators who held a protest and "die in" across the street from the abbey.

Kate Hudson, secretary-general of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, said the event was "morally repugnant."

"This sends out a terrible message to the world about our country. It says that here in Britain we celebrate weapons — in a place of worship — that can kill millions of people," she said.