Cardinals face off against the Brewers in division play

Milwaukee Brewers (13-10, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-9, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee will meet at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 5-6 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has hit 33 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with eight, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Brewers are 10-3 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 43 home runs this season, third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 13, averaging one every 6.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 17 RBIs and is batting .271. Paul DeJong is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 30 hits and is batting .353. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-32 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .294 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O'Neill: 10-day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).