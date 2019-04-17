The Latest: Top Democrat says Barr is trying to spin report

A television news crew works outside the Department of Justice building Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The Latest on the special counsel's report on Russian election interference and Donald Trump's campaign (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says the attorney general is "taking unprecedented steps to spin" the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr "appears to be waging a media campaign" on behalf of President Donald Trump.

He says the attorney general's decision to hold a Thursday morning news conference, before releasing a redacted version of Robert Mueller's report to Congress, will "again result in the report being presented through his own words."

He warns that if the report is heavily redacted, the committee will issue subpoenas "in short order."

Nadler says he will "probably find it useful" to call Mueller and members of his team to testify after reading the version of the report Barr releases.

8:20 p.m.

The Justice Department plans to release a redacted report on the special counsel's Russia investigation one or two hours after a Thursday morning news conference by Attorney General William Barr.

That's raising the ire of Democrats. They have said they are concerned that Barr will try to color the findings before the public has a chance to read the report.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, says the timing of Barr's discussion of the redacted report and its release to Congress is "wrong."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says "the process is poisoned before the report is even released."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Barr has "thrown out his credibility & the DOJ's independence with his single-minded effort to protect" Trump.

6:45 p.m.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says it is "wrong" that his committee will receive a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report after Attorney General William Barr gives a news conference on it Thursday.

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler says in a tweet that the Justice Department has informed his panel that it will receive the report around 11 a.m. or noon, hours after Barr's 9:30 a.m. press conference.

Democrats have said they are concerned that Barr will try to color Mueller's findings before the public has a chance to read the report.

The chairman of the Democratic caucus, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, tweeted in reference to Barr, "Release the Mueller report tomorrow morning and keep your mouth shut."

5:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he may hold a press conference after the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Thursday.

Trump is expressing confidence about the findings of Mueller's Russia probe in an interview with conservative radio host Larry O'Connor. He says, "You'll see a lot of very strong things come out tomorrow."

Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference Thursday morning as the report is set to be released. Trump says, "Maybe I'll do one after that, we'll see."

4:30 p.m.

The Justice Department says Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference Thursday morning on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The news conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Justice Department in Washington. Barr will be joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The Justice Department has said a redacted version of Mueller's report will be released Thursday.

Mueller officially concluded his investigation late last month and submitted a nearly 400-page report to Barr.

2:50 p.m.

After nearly two years of waiting, America will get some answers straight from Robert Mueller.

The Justice Department on Thursday is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian election interference and Donald Trump's campaign, opening up months, if not years, of fights over what the document means in a deeply divided country.

The nearly 400-page report is expected to reveal what Mueller uncovered about ties between the Trump campaign and Russia that fell short of criminal conduct. It will also lay out the special counsel's conclusions about formative episodes in Trump's presidency, including his firing of FBI Director James Comey and his efforts to undermine the Russia investigation publicly and privately.