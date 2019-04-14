People

Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, Britain's Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the National Theatre in London. Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, say they have decided to keep plans around their first baby's arrival private, Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Thursday April 11, 2019.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE AP Photo
LONDON

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess the sex and the name of their first child.

If Britain's bookmakers are to be believed, it's definitely a girl — and Diana may well be one of her many names.

The William Hill agency closed the betting on the baby's gender a few days ago after an "avalanche" of bets poured in from people convinced the royal couple is having a girl.

So far, Diana is topping the bookmakers' list as a frontrunning name — William Hill has put the odds at 4/1. Victoria, Alice, Grace and Elizabeth are close behind, while Albert, Arthur and James are popular guesses for a boy.

