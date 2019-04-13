Winners announced in Kentucky AP broadcasters contest

Winners were announced Saturday in the annual Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters competition to honor the best in college and professional broadcast journalism in 2018.

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. newspapers broadcasters. The Kentucky AP awards were sponsored by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.

TV Division I (Louisville and Lexington):

Feature Reporting: 1, Gilbert Corsey and Emily Evans, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "Billboard Mystery Solved"; 2, Gina Glaros and Jeff Gordon, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "Standout Piano Player."

Public Affairs: 1, Laura Krueger, Justin Allen and Renee Shaw, Kentucky Educational Television, Lexington, "Disrupting the Opioid Epidemic: A KET Forum "; 2, Barton Bill and Miranda Combs, WKYT-TV, Lexington, "Fake Service Dogs."

Sports Feature: 1, Lee K. Howard, WKYT-TV, Lexington, "A Wish Granted"; 2, Morgan Lentes and Randy Ragsdale, WLKY-TV, Louisville, "Jersey Surprise."

Sports Prep Show: 1, WLEX-TV, Lexington, "High School Sportszone"; 2, WKYT-TV, Lexington, "Game Time."

Sports Special: 1, Scott Eckhardt, WLKY-TV, Louisville, "Racing in the Bluegrass: Sights and Sounds"; 2, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Cardinal Countdown."

Feature ' Sports Videography: 1, Scott Eckhardt, WLKY-TV, Louisville, "Van Berg Legacy"; 2, Tyler Ross, WLEX-TV, Lexington, "Father Christmas Bikes."

News Videography: 1, Beth Peak, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Who Killed Cowboy?"; 2, Tom Round, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "The Bees of Cave Hill Cemetery."

Political Coverage: 1, Rob Harris, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Votable"; 2, Renee Shaw, Carl Babcock and David Hadley, Kentucky Educational Television, Lexington, "Legislative Update."

News Promotion: 1, Josh Kidd and Scott Brady, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "Defining Season"; 2, John Maynard, Brandon Link and Paul Chaplin, WLKY-TV, Louisville, "Big Event Coverage."

Breaking News: 1, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Shots Fired: The Kroger Shooting"; 2, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "Grocery Store Shooting."

Continuing Coverage: 1, WLEX-TV, Lexington, "Deputy Morales: 217 Strong"; 2, WKYT-TV, Lexington, "Keeping Kentucky's Schools Safe."

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Beth Peak and Heather Fountaine, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Saving the Dream"; 2, Veronica Seltzer, WTVQ-TV, Lexington, "Privacy Leak."

News Special/Documentary: 1, Julie Dolan and Scott Eckhardt, WLKY-TV, Louisville, "Racing in the Bluegrass"; 2, Lisa Hutson and Nick Goldring, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Call to Duty."

Special Series: 1, Valerie Chinn and Doug Smith, WDRB-TV, Louisville, "Marshall County School Shooting"; 2, Nancy Cox, WLEX-TV, Lexington, "Father Christmas."

Investigative Reporting: 1, John Boel and Jeff Knight, WAVE-TV, Louisville, "Full House"; 2, Leigh Searcy and Brian Gilbert, WLEX-TV, Lexington, "Judge's Actions Questioned."

Best Digital Coverage: 1, WLKY-TV, Louisville; 2, Taylor Weiter, WHAS-TV, Louisville, "Unsolved."

TV Reporter: 1, Shay McAlister, WHAS-TV, Louisville; 2, John Boel, WAVE-TV, Louisville.

Best Multimedia Reporter: 1, John Charlton, WHAS-TV, Louisville; 2, Veronica Seltzer, WTVQ-TV, Lexington.

Best Producer: 1, Greg Phelps, WAVE-TV, Louisville; 2, Becca Gibson, WAVE-TV, Louisville.

Sportscaster: 1, Kent Taylor, WAVE-TV, Louisville; 2, Aaron Matas, WDRB-TV, Louisville.

TV Editor: 1, Scott Eckhardt, WLKY-TV, Louisville; 2, Barton Bill, WKYT-TV, Lexington.

News Videographer: 1, Scott Eckhardt, WLKY-TV, Louisville; 2, Justin Hawkins, WAVE-TV, Louisville.

Weather Anchor: 1, Chris Johnson, WKYT-TV, Lexington; 2, Jude Redfield, WDRB-TV, Louisville.

News Anchor: 1, Julie Dolan, WLKY-TV, Louisville; 2, Sam Dick, WKYT-TV, Lexington.

Daytime Newscast: 1, WDRB-TV, Louisville; 2, Chris Newman, Jennifer Britton and Valerie Paxton, WAVE-TV, Louisville.

Evening Newscast: 1, Zak Owens, Becca Gibson and Aaron Ellis, WAVE-TV, Louisville; 2, WLEX-TV, Lexington.

Overall Excellence: 1, WLEX-TV, Lexington; 2, WDRB-TV, Louisville.

TV Division II (Paducah, Bowling Green, Hazard and all other markets):

Feature Reporting: 1, Gene Birk, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, "Everything's Jake!"; 2, Taylor Frost Smith, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Funeral for a Hero."

Public Affairs: 1, Chad Darnall and Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "We Need to be Prepared"; 2, Macy Marie, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Students Trapped by Flooding."

Sports Feature: 1, Matt Foster, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, "A Horse and a Hilltopper"; 2, Matt Foster, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, "Extra Innings of Impact."

Sports Prep Show: 1, Matt Foster, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, "Foster's Football Frenzy"; 2, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Sports Overtime Saturday Night."

Sports Special: 1, Jeff Bidwell, Adam Wells and Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Racing to the Tournament"; 2, Marcus Browning, Tommy Pool and Willie Hope, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Roundball Preview Show."

Feature ' Sports Videography: 1, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Traveling Soldier: The Wall That Heals"; 2, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "More Than a Game."

News Videography: 1, Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Love Letters Home"; 2, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "We Need to be Prepared."

Political Coverage: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "President Trump in Cape Girardeau."

News Promotion: 1, Chad Hurt, WYMT-TV, Hazard; 2, Atlee McHeffey, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, "Because Local Matters."

Breaking News: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Marshall County High School Shooting"; 2, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Officer Scotty Hamilton Killed."

Continuing Coverage: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Judge Shuts out Media"; 2, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Shaianne Parker: Waiting on a Miracle."

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Darby Beane, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, "Delivering Food Baskets"; 2, Deborah Highland and Amber Gardner-Rojas, WNKY-TV, Bowling Green, "Doolin Family Seeks Quicker Justice."

News Special/Documentary: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "The Wall That Heals"; 2, Lauren Hanson, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green, "School Safety."

Special Series: 1, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Students Speak out About School Safety"; 2, Connor Dunwoodie, WYMT-TV, Hazard, "Return to Mayberry."

Best Digital Coverage: 1, Lynnette Cooney and Kyle Collier, WYMT-TV, Hazard; 2, Manda Barger, Leanne Fuller and Krystle Callais, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

TV Reporter: 1, Leah Shields, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

Best Multimedia Reporter: 1, Brianna Clark, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Dalton Godbey, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green.

Best Producer: 1, Kelly Kim, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Kyle Collier, WYMT-TV, Hazard.

Sportscaster: 1, Adam Wells, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Mike Cleff, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green.

TV Editor: 1, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

News Videographer: 1, Chad Darnall, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Mason Watkins, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

Weather Anchor: 1, Trent Okerson, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Andrew Dockery, WYMT-TV, Hazard.

News Anchor: 1, Lauren Hanson, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green; 2, Laura Rogers, WBKO-TV, Bowling Green.

Daytime Newscast: 1, Allison Rickman, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, Spencer Nowell, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

Evening Newscast: 1, James Priewe, WPSD-TV, Paducah; 2, WPSD-TV, Paducah.

Overall Excellence: 1, WPSD-TV, Paducah, "Marshall County High School Shooting"; 2, WYMT-TV, Hazard.

Radio (all markets):

Short Light News Feature: 1, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "The Smokey Valley Horse"; 2, Bill Hughes, WKYX-FM, Paducah, "Publishers Clearing House Winner."

Short Serious News Feature: 1, Rhonda Miller, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, "Students from South Warren to Owensboro Join National Walkout for Safer Schools"; 2, Ryan Van Velzer, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "After Years of Coal Ash Exposure, Scientists Assess Health of Cane Run Neighbors."

Long Light News Feature: 1, Kyeland Jackson, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "A Party for Cheese: The Story of a Louisville Shelter Dog's Last Day"; 2, Cheri Lawson, WEKU-FM, Richmond, "Crocheting to Help the Homeless."

Long Serious News Feature: 1, Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray, "Marshall County Mourns After Deadly School Shooting"; 2, Rhonda Miller, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, "Kentucky Lynching Museum Opened 10 Years Before New Montgomery Memorial."

Short Public Affairs: 1, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "New Grants Will Assist the Drug Epidemic"; 2, Tim Brockwell, WKYX-FM, Paducah, "Harless Discusses Paducah Human Rights Ordinance."

Long Public Affairs: 1, Nicole Erwin, WKMS-FM, Murray, "Win for Wetlands: Program Helps Farmers Conserve More Flood Prone Land"; 2, Cheri Lawson, WEKU-FM, Richmond, "Kentucky Coloring Parties Help Combat Fear."

Sports Reporting: 1, Alan Lytle and Doug Boyd, WUKY-FM, Lexington, "Saving Stories: A Tribute to the Ultimate Sixth Man"; 2, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "Mountain Edition Sports with Leeann Akers."

Sports Feature/Special: 1, Samantha Lederman, WUKY-FM, Lexington, "Lexington Based Equestrian Hopes to Bring Home Mongol Glory"; 2, Leeann Akers, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "Rowan County Boys' Basketball Team 2018-19 Season Preview."

Use of Sound: 1, Matt Markgraf, Ryland Barton and Cory Sharber, WKMS-FM, Murray, "The Sights and Sounds of Fancy Farm"; 2, Leeann Akers and John Flavell, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "Kentucky Center for Traditional Music."

Political Coverage: 1, Becca Schimmel, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green; 2, Josh James, WUKY-FM, Lexington.

Breaking News: 1, Greg Dunker, Joe Jackson and J.P. Roberts, WKYX-FM, Paducah, "Breaking News Coverage of the Marshall County High School Shooting"; 2, WKMS-FM, Murray, "Tuesday: Shooting at Marshall County High School, Two Dead, 18 Injured."

Continuing Coverage: 1, WKMS-FM, Murray, "Marshall County Mourns After Deadly School Shooting"; 2, Becca Schimmel, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green.

Enterprise Reporting: 1, Lisa Autry, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green, "In Grips of Opioid Crisis, Doctors Struggle Finding Balance Between Treating Pain, Overprescribing"; 2, Nicole Erwin and Jeff Young, WKMS-FM, Murray, "In Wake of School Shooting, a Look at How Kids Get Guns."

Special Series/Documentary: 1, Cheri Lawson, WEKU-FM, Richmond, "Kentucky Women Break Through"; 2, Laura Ellis and Ashlie Stevens, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "Curious Derby."

Investigative Reporting: 1, Jacob Ryan, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "Despite Calls for Help, Bedbugs Infest Louisville Public Housing Complex"; 2, Eleanor Klibanoff and Jeff Young, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky is Failing its Workers."

Digital Coverage: 1, Eleanor Klibanoff, Alexandra Kanik and Jeff Young, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "Fatal Flaws: How Kentucky is Failing its Workers"; 2, Nicole Erwin and Alexandra Kanik, WKMS-FM, Murray.

Radio Reporter: 1, Ryan Van Velzer, WFPL-FM, Louisville, "Environment Reporter Ryan Van Velzer"; 2, Hayley Hansen, WHAS-AM, Louisville.

Radio Anchor: 1, Suzanne Duvall, WHAS-AM, Louisville; 2, Alan Lytle, WUKY-FM, Lexington.

Short Newscast: 1, Alan Lytle, Josh James and Karyn Czar, WUKY-FM, Lexington; 2, Bill Hughes, Tim Brockwell and J.P. Roberts, WKYX-FM, Paducah.

Long Newscast: 1, Leeann Akers and Logan Pemberton, WMKY-FM, Morehead, "Mountain Edition News."

Overall Excellence: 1, WFPL-FM, Louisville; 2, WKYU-FM, Bowling Green.

College TV:

Best Feature Story: 1, Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Evangeline Soucie's New Role"; 2, Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Womens' Basketball Coaches."

Best Public Affairs: 1, Madison Martin, Western Kentucky University - TV, Bowling Green, "Recycling a Challenge for Off-Campus Students"; 2, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Bourbon Tariffs."

Best Sports Coverage: 1, Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Payton Atkins' Unlikely Battle"; 2, Sam Yaw and Zachary McGovern, Western Kentucky University - TV, Bowling Green, "Extra Point Homecoming Special."

Best News Story: 1, Olivia Eiler, Western Kentucky University - TV, Bowling Green, "Warren County House Fire"; 2, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Bourbon Tariffs."

Best Website: 1, Murray State University - TV, Murray, "Murray State University."

Best Television Reporter: 1, Olivia Eiler, Western Kentucky University - TV, Bowling Green; 2, Brady Trapnell, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington, "Bourbon Tariffs."

Best Videographer: 1, Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington.

Best Newscast: 1, Western Kentucky University - TV, Bowling Green; 2, Nathaniel Vankleeck, University of Kentucky - TV, Lexington.

College Radio:

Best Feature Story: 1, Chas Jenkins, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead, "Chuck Mraz Retirement"; 2, Julianna Leach, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead, "Sardis Church Rebuilt."

Best Public Affairs: 1, Sydni Anderson, Murray State University - Radio, Murray, "Murray State Scientists Searching for Conditions That Cause Harmful Algal Blooms"; 2, Olivia Eiler, Western Kentucky University - Radio, Bowling Green, "WKU Campus Debate."

Best Sports Coverage: 1, Cory Sharber, Murray State University - Radio, Murray, "Murray State Basketball is Dancing for the 16th Time"; 2, Tildon Johnson, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead.

Best News Story: 1, Natalie Turner, Western Kentucky University - Radio, Bowling Green, "International Music"; 2, Jacob Lindberg, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead, "Animal Abuse Charges in Elliott County."

Best Website: 1, Murray State University - Radio, Murray.

Best Radio Reporter: 1, Natalie Turner, Western Kentucky University - Radio, Bowling Green; 2, Jacob Lindberg, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead.

Best Digital Journalist: 1, Cory Sharber, Murray State University - Radio, Murray; 2, Sydni Anderson, Murray State University - Radio, Murray.

Best Newscast: 1, Jacob Lindberg, Peyton Stewart and Logan Pemberton, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead, "Mountain Edition News"; 2, Logan Pemberton, Morehead State - Radio, Morehead.

College Best of Show:

TV - Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky

Radio - Natalie Turner, Western Kentucky University

Tom Peterson Memorial Scholarship:

Curtis Franklin, University of Kentucky

A list of winners will be posted at http://discover.ap.org/contests/kentucky-broadcast