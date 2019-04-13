People

Mets analyst Darling: Surgery set for ‘large mass’ in chest

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

New York Mets announcer Ron Darling says he will have surgery next week to remove a "large mass in my chest" and hopes to return to the broadcast booth in May.

The longtime SNY analyst made the announcement Saturday night during the telecast of the Mets-Braves game in Atlanta.

The 58-year-old Darling said a series of tests revealed the mass. He said doctors have told him that "if there are no complications I should be back on air talking baseball sometime next month."

Darling didn't provide further details on the diagnosis. The Mets said doctors had been monitoring Darling over the past few months.

The Mets said SNY studio analyst and former Mets player Todd Zeile will fill in for Darling during his medical leave.

The former pitcher was sued this month by former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra over a passage in Darling's new book that accused the outfielder of directing racist comments toward Boston starter Oil Can Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

