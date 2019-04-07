People

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, honoree Solange Knowles attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Coachella officials announced that Solange will not be performing at this year’s festival due to major production delays.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, honoree Solange Knowles attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Coachella officials announced that Solange will not be performing at this year’s festival due to major production delays. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision
NEW YORK

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.”

The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.

Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance.

Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer.

  Comments  

Read Next

Mexican telenovela star will return to Miami as ordered for court hearing, lawyer says
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Mexican telenovela star will return to Miami as ordered for court hearing, lawyer says

Bruce Lehr, attorney for “Mi Adorable Maldición” star Pablo Lyle, said Lyle will return from Mexico as ordered by a Miami-Dade court for Monday’s bond hearing. Lyle punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, who later died.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE PEOPLE

People

Body found in home of man who was an original Mouseketeer

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service