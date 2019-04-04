People

Montana man jailed for Letterman kidnap plot arrested again

The Associated Press

HELENA, Mont.

An Alaska man who was imprisoned for plotting to kidnap David Letterman's son 14 years ago has been arrested.

The Independent Record reported Thursday that Kelly Allen Frank was charged Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.

Helena police say Frank followed another individual to a vehicle and threatened to kill him March 23.

Frank was arrested in 2005 on charges of plotting to kidnap the former talk show host's infant son and the boy's nanny and extort $5 million while working as a painter at Letterman's home west of Choteau. The newspaper reports he received a 10-year prison sentence in a plea agreement.

Court records indicate Frank is scheduled to appear in municipal court Friday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

