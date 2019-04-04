People

Ohio Rep Tim Ryan latest Democrat to seek White House

The Associated Press

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Nati Harnik AP Photo
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio congressman Tim Ryan says he's running for president.

The 45-year-old announced his 2020 Democratic primary bid Thursday on ABC's "The View." He plans an official kickoff rally in downtown Youngstown Saturday, where a big turnout by organized labor is expected.

Ryan, a political moderate from Niles, made an unsuccessful bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.

Ryan represents the district formerly held by the late Democratic Rep. Jim Traficant, for whom he worked. The blue-collar area swung strongly for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He's served in Congress since 2003 and, before that, spent two years in the Ohio Senate. He joins an already crowded field of Democratic White House candidates.

  Comments  

Read Next

Deadline looms for Smollett to pay city investigative costs

People

Deadline looms for Smollett to pay city investigative costs

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

A deadline is looming for Jussie Smollett to pay more than $130,000 to Chicago for investigative costs into what city authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE PEOPLE

People

State won’t score students on controversial essay question

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service