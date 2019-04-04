People

Deadline looms for Smollett to pay city investigative costs

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A deadline is looming for Smollett to pay over $130,000 to Chicago to cover part of the costs of an investigation into his report of a racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit. Thursday, April 4, is seven days since Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law department sent the "Empire" a March 28 letter demanding he writes them a money order or cashier's check for $130,106, plus 15 cents. It said he had seven days.
FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A deadline is looming for Smollett to pay over $130,000 to Chicago to cover part of the costs of an investigation into his report of a racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit. Thursday, April 4, is seven days since Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law department sent the "Empire" a March 28 letter demanding he writes them a money order or cashier's check for $130,106, plus 15 cents. It said he had seven days. Paul Beaty, File AP Photo
CHICAGO

A deadline is looming for Jussie Smollett to pay more than $130,000 to Chicago for investigative costs into what city authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack or risk getting slapped with a civil lawsuit.

Thursday is seven days since Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law chief sent the "Empire" actor a letter demanding the payment. The March 28 letter said he must pay within seven days but didn't specify a response if he didn't.

Nonpayment will likely prompt the city to sue Smollett, prompting a civil trial where standards for proving he staged the incident will be lower than in criminal court.

Chicago sent the letter after state prosecutors dropped criminal charges accusing Smollett of orchestrating the attack.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot could reverse any legal action after she's sworn in May 20.

