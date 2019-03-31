The Latest: Ukraine comedian: ‘First step’ to election win

An elderly woman examines her ballot voting at home during the presidential election in Mariinka, near a contact line not far from Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. Evgeniy Maloletka AP Photo