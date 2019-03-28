Heirs to Ben E. King win “Stand by Me” royalty fight

A judge says the heirs to the late singer Ben E. King can keep the royalty rights to "Stand by Me" and "There Goes My Baby" after a New York company claimed he'd agreed to sell them.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Thursday. Manhattan-based Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. was seeking an $800,000 finder's fee for locating a potential buyer.
In ruling, Oetken rejected the company's claims that the singer orally agreed to an $8.2 million purchase of his writer's royalties to the songs before his April 2015 death.
A lawyer for the estate had argued at a trial last year that King meant to leave the royalty stream to his wife of 50 years, his daughter, his son and his granddaughter.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Lawyers did not comment on the ruling.
Comments