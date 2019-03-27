Chicago prosecutor defends decision to drop Smollett charges

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Foxx on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, defended the decision by her staff to drop charges that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack in January. Foxx recused herself before Smollett was charged last month because she had discussed the case with a Smollett family member. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo