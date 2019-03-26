Celebrity lawyer Geragos named in Avenatti extortion case

File - This Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 file photo shows attorney Mark Geragos talking to the media during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles. CNN has cut ties with Mark Geragos just hours after the celebrity attorney was named as a co-conspirator in a case accusing lawyer Michael Avenatti of trying to extort Nike. A CNN representative confirmed Monday, March 25, 2019, that Geragos is no longer a contributor to the network but didn't specify why. His name is no longer listed on CNN's website as a legal analyst. Richard Vogel, file AP Photo