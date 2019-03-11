Drummer Hal Blaine, played on hits of Sinatra, Elvis, dies

FILE - In this June 25, 2008, file photo, Hal Blaine holds up his hands covered in cement after placing them in wet cement with Don Randi and Glen Campbell, representing The Wrecking Crew following an induction ceremony for Hollywood's RockWalk in Los Angeles. Drummer Blaine, who played on many of the biggest hits in music history, has died. Blaine's son-in-law Andy Johnson tells The Associated Press that Blaine died of natural causes Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 90. Kevork Djansezian, File AP Photo