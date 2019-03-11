MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department shows Conor McGregor. Authorities say mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo. A Miami Beach police report says the 30-year-old McGregor was arrested Monday, March 11, 2019 and charged with robbery and criminal mischief. (Miami Beach Police Department via AP)