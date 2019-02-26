Spanish court summons Shakira to answer tax evasion charges

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Shakira performs at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading 14.5 million euros (16.4 million dollars) in taxes has called on the pop music star to testify in mid-June, 2019. Prosecutors charged the singer in December for not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite an official residence in Panama. Marco Ugarte, File AP Photo