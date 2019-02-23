Severely ill children left in limbo by Venezuela-US crisis

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, Hector Castillo, 11, from Venezuela, center, poses for a picture with his parents Hector Castillo, left, and Luisana Centeno, at the Sant Joan de Deu hospital in Barcelona, Spain. 11-year-old Hector Castillo with at least eight other severely ill children, became the unintended victims of U.S. sanctions against companies tied to the embattled government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Hector suffers from Sickle Cell disease, a disorder that affects hemoglobin, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. Manu Fernandez AP Photo