Governor orders more DNA testing in 1983 California killings

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Kevin Cooper. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered DNA testing on all evidence that Cooper says would prove his innocence in his 35-year-old murder case that has drawn national attention. Newsom on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, ordered testing of hair, blood, fingernail scrapings from the victims and a green button. Cooper says the testing will show he was framed for the 1983 killings of four people in Chino Hills. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File) AP