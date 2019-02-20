Detroit center to remove name of ex-mayor with racist past

FILE - In this April 10, 2015 file photo, spectators watch a cyclist perform on a half pipe at COBO Center in Detroit. Officials say Detroit's Cobo Center will change its name, removing the surname of a former mayor known for his racist policies. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority announced Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that it has sold Cobo Center's naming rights to Detroit-based Chemical Bank in a 22-year deal that will generate $1.5 million annually. The new name will be announced later this year. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo