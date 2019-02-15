NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, priest Richard Garcia hands out free lunch to Venezuelan migrants at the "Divina Providencia" migrant shelter in La Parada, near Cucuta, on the border with Venezuela, Colombia. On Friday, Feb. 15, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that the food is contaminated, are untrue. Fernando Vergara AP Photo