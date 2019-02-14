Judges tosses 2 counts in ex-film official’s harassment suit

A New Mexico state judge has tossed out two counts in a sexual harassment lawsuit against a former state film industry union official.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state District Judge Francis Mathew dismissed two counts but kept the other four counts in the case filed by two women against Jon Hendry.
Two women said in a lawsuit filed in late March that Hendry harassed and discriminated against them when they were union employees.
Hendry served as a business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480 and resigned after the lawsuit. Hendry also had served as president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor.
Richard Ellenberg, the chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, was forced to resign after he defended Hendry.
