Spielberg, Gaga, sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event organized by the Museum of the City of New York with WNET-TV held at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York. Filmmakers from the Oscar nominated "RBG" film have been collecting signatures and get-well notes from Hollywood A-listers to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is recovering from lung cancer surgery. Rebecca Gibian, File AP Photo