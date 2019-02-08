‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus no fan of Trump

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a cast member in the HBO series "Veep," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. ‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t know who she will support for president, but is sure she’ll be opposing President Donald Trump. She called him a pretend president. Louis-Dreyfus’ ‘Veep’ character is now a former president, and begins its last season on March 21, 2019 AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision