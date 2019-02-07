Bills seeks to give parole violators residential confinement

Nevada's parole and probation chief is pushing for proposed legislation allowing parolees who violate their parole to serve residential confinement instead of jail incarceration.
Natalie Wood, chief of the Division of Parole and Probation, says the bill would allow the division to give a sanction without the delay of an inquiry and hearing before the parole board. She says the board would be able to review the division's actions.
Proposed legislation would allow the division to place a parolee in residential confinement if the agency has "probable cause" of a violation. The bill would require the parolee to agree with the confinement term and voluntarily waive their rights to a hearing to contest the alleged violation.
