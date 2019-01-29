Former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum to join CNN

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Gillum is joining CNN as a political commentator. The cable network announced the move Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The former Tallahassee mayor ran for governor last year but narrowly lost to former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. Steve Cannon, File AP Photo