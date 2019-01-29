British Jews apply for German nationality as Brexit looms

Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, center, her daughter Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch, left, and her grandson Simon Wallfisch, right, the son of Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch, pose for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch and Simon Wallfisch, are two of thousands of Jews in Britain have applied for restoration of German citizenship stripped from their ancestors by the Nazis during the Third Reich. Markus Schreiber AP Photo