Sioux City officials consider $16M riverfront project plan

Sioux City officials are considering a $16.4 million plan for its riverfront, though there are concerns there's not enough parking space.
The Sioux City Journal reports that architecture company SmithGroup JJR presented council members with the updated plan Monday.
Landscape architect Tom Rogers says the plan includes interactive structures that light up and change color. The plan also includes open green spaces, pavilions, overlooks, a basketball court, a dog park, a playground and a fishing pier platform.
Rogers says work on the project could begin in 2020 and finish in 2023.
The council has tentatively designated $6 million in city funds for the project. Organizers will have to turn to private fundraising.
Mayor Bob Scott says he's concerned that the current plan for 67 parking spaces doesn't have enough room.
