Iowa debut trip for potential 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is making her first visit to Iowa as a likely presidential candidate.
The visit on Friday and over the weekend is combining events at bars, community centers and theaters with more intimate gatherings in private homes.
For someone known for her ability to rouse crowds with her takedowns of Wall Street and President Donald Trump, the trip offers Warren a chance to forge more personal connections with Iowa activists and powerbrokers.
Warren announced this week she'd formed a presidential exploratory committee and named key political staff hires with Iowa campaign credentials.
Though it's Warren's first trip to the state, it gives her a head start as the first to begin organizing in a field expected to grow quickly and include more than a dozen prospects.
