Iowa debut trip for potential 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

January 04, 2019 02:24 PM

Vice President Mike Pence administers a ceremonial Senate oath during a mock swearing-in ceremony to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., accompanied by her husband Bruce Mann, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Vice President Mike Pence administers a ceremonial Senate oath during a mock swearing-in ceremony to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., accompanied by her husband Bruce Mann, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
DES MOINES, Iowa

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is making her first visit to Iowa as a likely presidential candidate.

The visit on Friday and over the weekend is combining events at bars, community centers and theaters with more intimate gatherings in private homes.

For someone known for her ability to rouse crowds with her takedowns of Wall Street and President Donald Trump, the trip offers Warren a chance to forge more personal connections with Iowa activists and powerbrokers.

Warren announced this week she'd formed a presidential exploratory committee and named key political staff hires with Iowa campaign credentials.

Though it's Warren's first trip to the state, it gives her a head start as the first to begin organizing in a field expected to grow quickly and include more than a dozen prospects.

