Angelina Jolie doesn’t rule out move into politics

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie addresses the media at NATO headquarters in Brussels. American actress Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics, during an interview on BBC radio Friday Dec. 28, 2018, and has joked that she might be tough enough to take the rough and tumble that comes with it. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, FILE AP Photo