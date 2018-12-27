John C. Culver, who represented Iowa in Congress, dies at 86

FILE - In this July 24, 1979, file photo, Sen. John C. Culver, D-Iowa, right, makes a point as he talks with Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., Washington, D.C. Culver, who represented Iowa in Congress during the Vietnam War era, has died at age 86. Culver's death was confirmed by longtime friend Jim Larew, who said Culver died late Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at his home near Washington after a long bout of chronic illness. Charles W. Harrity, File AP Photo