Designer Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative vision

Designer Raf Simons is parting ways with Calvin Klein after two years with the fashion company.
Calvin Klein announced in a statement Friday the Belgian designer's departure as the chief creative officer was amicable. The company said it decided on a new brand direction different from Simons' creative vision.
Simons revitalized Calvin Klein with his hip European sensibility after being appointed into the position in 2016. He was a mainstay in the industry, scoring multiple awards over the past couple years from the Council of Fashion Designers of America — considered the Oscars of fashion.
Among the many cultural references Simons cited for his work, one of his favorite was cinema, especially period films.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Calvin Klein will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.
Comments