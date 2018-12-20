People

DPS: Arizona lawmaker arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI

The Associated Press

December 20, 2018 05:38 PM

PHOENIX

Authorities say Arizona state Rep. David Cook has been arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI.

State Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper stopped Cook as he was driving on the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa on Wednesday night.

They say the trooper smelled alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test on the Republican lawmaker from Globe.

DPS paperwork shows Cook's blood-alcohol content was measured between 0.15 and 0.19 percent. That's far above Arizona's legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08 percent for drivers.

Cook was cited and released.

He has been a member of the state House since 2017 representing Arizona's 8th Legislative District which includes portions of Pinal and Gila counties, and was re-elected last month.

